Carport fire threatens central Fresno apartment, displaces 3 residents

A carport fire knocked out power and threatened a central Fresno apartment Friday morning, leaving three residents displaced.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are cleaning up after a fire broke out near an apartment in central Fresno.

Fire crews were called out to Clinton and Warren avenues, near West Avenue, around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the flames were first spotted in the carport area, off the alley, south of the apartments.

The fire grew quickly and threaten some of the units.

Crews knocked down the blaze, then went inside some of the apartment units, tearing out the ceiling to make sure the fire didn't spread.

At least three adults have been displaced by the blaze due to the power being out, with one requesting assistance from the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.