Cat haven in Dunlap on high alert after dozens of large cats die of bird flu

DUNLAP, Calif. (KFSN) -- In a matter of days, dozens of large cats have died of bird flu in several states from Arizona to Washington.

Project Survival Cat Haven in Dunlap has now been notified by the USDA to be on high alert.

"There are just too many variables. We don't really know what the issues are at this point," said Dale Anderson, founder and executive director of Project Survival Cat Haven.

"Until we figure that stuff out, we're going to be on edge for a while."

Anderson says he's never seen anything like this in his over 30 years of caring for these animals.

"The problem is it moves pretty quickly once a cat has it you have to treat fairly quickly and if you don't, it's very hard to pull a cat back at that point," said Anderson.

Cat Haven's main concern is food source contamination.

As a precaution the sanctuary is not taking any meat or fish donations from the public but instead buying all its animal food from known sources.

"We had a cow butchered up on the hill, but we just threw it all away because we just don't want to take the risk of having something happen just because it could be so devastating," said Anderson.

Sanctuary guests and staff are also being asked to take extra measures.

Keepers now have to spray their feet with Lysol before they enter an enclosure, and guests are being asked to stay on trails.

Those on special tours must also spray their feet.

Dale has been in communication with several facilities that have lost cats.

They are sharing information like common symptoms.

Some symptoms seen in large cats with bird flu include lack of appetite or movement, squinting eyes, or opening up their jaws.

The sanctuary is one of only three in California certified by American Humane for its high standards of care and treatment of animals.

They did have a lion die of valley fever, but so far have not dealt with bird flu.

at Haven has ordered special medication and does have it on standby.

Tamiflu is the known treatment of the virus, and the sanctuary has it ready in case any of their cats were to be infected.

At this point testing for the virus is scarce and Cat Haven is hoping that preventative actions will keep the infection off their grounds.

