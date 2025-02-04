Central California farmers raise concerns after Trump orders dam water release

"It's literally, physically impossible to get the water out of Lake Kaweah or Terminus Dam to LA."

President Trump's order to significantly release water from two Tulare County reservoirs has raised concerns among local officials and farmers.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The flow of water being released downstream out of Terminus Dam at Lake Kaweah has slowed considerably since Saturday.

An executive order from President Trump directed the US Army Corps of Engineers to release water, in part to help fight LA wildfires.

"We have billions of gallons of water. It was on three days ago. You probably saw. Should have gotten a lot of press, but it didn't get much. All we're doing is giving Los Angeles and the entire state of California virtually unlimited water," Trump claimed on Monday.

But word of a water release out of both Terminus Dam at Lake Kaweah and Schater Dam at Lake Success came as a shock to many.

South Valley farmers weren't happy to see the outward flow. That stored water represents their spring and summer supply and irrigating crops isn't their priority right now.

"There's enough snow above Lake Kaweah to, essentially if it all melted off, fill it halfway full. So the idea to release any was questionable," Zack Stuller with the Tulare County Farm Bureau said.

Zack Stuller says farmers usually get a 10 day to two-week heads up when water will become available.

"But the fact to release that much that quick where we can't use it was bizarre," Stuller said.

President Trump ordered the release of dam water without state approval.

"And everybody should be happy about this long fought victory," Trump said.

But water scientist Peter Gleick disputes the president's notion the water can be used to help fight the Southern California wildfires.

"Some of that water is going to flow downstream. Its going to flow into the Tulare basin. There is, of course, no way to get it to Los Angeles. Those are disconnected," Gleick said.

"It's literally, physically impossible to get the water out of Lake Kaweah or Terminus Dam to LA," Stuller said.

Farmers say the sudden release made it difficult to try to move the water into basins for future use.

"This is the time of year when we're trying to store water in our reservoirs for the very hot dry summer that looks like it's coming," Gleick said.

It's estimated more than two billion gallons of water have flowed out of the two reservoirs since Friday.

