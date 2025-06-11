24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Central Unified Board of Trustees unanimously approve new superintendent hire

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 2:48PM
Central Unified Trustees voted unanimously to approve a new district superintendent Tuesday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified Trustees voted unanimously to approve a new district superintendent Tuesday night.

Doctor Mark E. Marshall thanked the board during last night's meeting and shared his excitement for the future of Central Unified.

He currently serves as the superintendent of the Los Banos Unified and has four decades of experience in education.

He'll receive an annual base salary of $270,000 and his contract is for three years.

Marshall's first day on the job is set for July 1.

