Central Unified and non-profit team up to plant trees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students at McKinley Elementary School in west central Fresno ventured outside the classroom for a hands-on experience on Tuesday.

The Central Unified School District and local non-profit "Tree Fresno" collaborated to plant eight Chinese Pistache trees.

Students participated in the tree planting while learning about forestry and sustainability.

The goal is to provide more shade and improve air quality.

The district's interim superintendent, Eimear O'Brien, says this experience teaches students and improves the campus.

"I was just so excited to think our kids are actually going to have the experience of learning more about the importance of trees, how they contribute to our society and our world, and also learn a little bit about how trees are planted and watch them grow," she said.

"Tree Fresno" already has plans to plant a couple of dozen more trees at another local school within the next month.

The project is funded by the Valley Air Urban Greening grant.