'Chapter Two' now on stage at Fresno's 2nd Space Theatre

On stage now at 2nd Space Theatre in Fresno is a show called "Chapter Two."

On stage now at 2nd Space Theatre in Fresno is a show called "Chapter Two."

On stage now at 2nd Space Theatre in Fresno is a show called "Chapter Two."

On stage now at 2nd Space Theatre in Fresno is a show called "Chapter Two."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On stage now at 2nd Space Theatre in Fresno is a show called "Chapter Two."

We spoke with the founder of the Good Company Players, Dan Pessano, who also directed this show.

He shared his special connection to the original playwright, Neil Simon.