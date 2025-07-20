Cherry Auction vendors blame Fresno city councilmember for slow sales after sharing ICE raid rumor

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Business appeared normal Saturday at the Cherry Auction in Fresno County, but longtime vendors say foot traffic and sales have dropped in recent weeks.

They blame the slowdown on a comment made by Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias during a June 12 council meeting.

"We have learned that this weekend, ICE is planning to engage in a massive immigration raid at the Cherry Auction," Arias said at the time.

The raid never occurred, but vendors say damage was done.

"A lot of people you see here, they're just walking around, they're not buying," said Jose, a produce vendor. "You might see people, but it's not a lot of business for the rest of us."

At Thursday's City Council meeting, several residents criticized Arias and called for his resignation.

"I think he just wants to get his own agenda out, and he figures he has immunity," said Susana Osuna, a vendor.

Eric Shiao, who has sold toys at the Cherry Auction for about 20 years, said the rumor has made both vendors and customers uneasy.

"The vendors are not quite confident coming out, and also the customers are not coming out because of what's been spread on the news," Shiao said.

From clothing to produce, many merchants told Action News they rely solely on the income they earn at the Cherry Auction. Shiao encouraged the public to return.

"It is safe out here," he said. "We've been in business for over 20 years. We've been coming here for a long time. So, it is okay to come out."

Repeated requests from Action News to interview Arias were not returned. However, he issued a statement earlier this week saying people should be mad at President Trump for raising concerns about a potential ICE raid, not him for sounding the alarm.

