Children First: Cash for College

ABC30 takes an in-depth look at the cost of paying for college and how families can save money.

ABC30 takes an in-depth look at the cost of paying for college and how families can save money.

ABC30 takes an in-depth look at the cost of paying for college and how families can save money.

ABC30 takes an in-depth look at the cost of paying for college and how families can save money.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 takes an in-depth look at the cost of paying for college and how families can save money.

Margot Kim and Dale Yurong host this half-hour special, which airs on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

According to the Education Data Initiative, the average cost of attendance for a student living on campus at an in-state public four-year institution is $27,146 per year or $108,584 over four years.

Out-of-state students pay $45,708 per year or $182,832 over 4 years.

Stories airing in this special include:

College Night: Hundreds of south valley students are going booth to booth in Visalia hoping to connect with a college. They are finding out what they need to be accepted and how to pay for it.

Trades Day: Local high schools are participating in Trades Day. Students learn different trades, such as welding, manufacturing and using robots. This exposure can lead to a good-paying career without a four-year degree. Some can get jobs right after high school without incurring college costs.

Financial Aid: From grants to loans. What kind of financial aid is available for college? We talked to two Fresno State students about how they are navigating work-study. A financial aid expert with Cal-SOAP talks about different options.

FAFSA If you want financial aid, you must fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Learn about the FAFSA, critical deadlines and a helpful checklist before you get started.

Dual Enrolment: Students are taking advantage of dual enrollment. Some can earn their two-year college degree before even graduating from high school. This saves money on college tuition, and students eventually get a head start on their careers.

Scholarships: According to EducationData.org, each year, there are more than $24 billion in scholarships available to college students. Reporter Brianna Willis shows us local scholarships helping students pay for their education.

Resources

Federal Student Aid

Fresno State CalSOAP (California Student Opportunity and Access Program)

Education Data Initiative