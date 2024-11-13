Children First: Students tap into local scholarship opportunities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Victor Martinez-Ambriz found cash for college, earning a full ride to Fresno State.

"Both of my parents they're immigrants so financing college was definitely one of our biggest worries that we had when I was applying to college. // so when I found out that I would get a full ride it was definitely a very cathartic moment. I was very relieved and I told my parents and we both cried on the phone because it really was such a weight off of our shoulders," said Martinez-Ambriz.

There's full rides like Martinez-Ambriz Smittcamp Family Honors Scholar program and also opportunities like the Miss America scholarship.

"It feels to know that I won't be going into college absolutely struggling," said Taylor Usher.

The high school junior was recently crowned Miss Fresno County's Teen -- and has already earned $3,200 towards her college education through the organization.

Her community service initiative of fueling through scholarships was inspired by her older sister being a firs- generation college student.

"Her journey to college and trying to figure out how to pay for college from my parents from my family - we kind of figured out, this is really important - trying to figure out how to pay for college, it's a hard thing to do," added Usher.

They are not alone as there are scholarships for everyone including from local high schools like Sierra Pacific in Hanford.

"Most of our scholarships I would say are about 500 dollars a piece -- we have some that are a thousand, some 250. I think we even had one that was 100 dollars and they do add up, it could be substantial, "said O'Brien.

Other examples include state scholarships like the California Table Grape Agricultural Scholarship -- or participating in the annual African American High School recognition ceremony -- where they most recently gave out 144-thousand dollars in funds.

"We don't always get a great turnout of students that apply and so we really really encourage our students to apply because its free money so if you are giving out 144 thousand dollars a year but only 30 kids are applying, that money gets split between those 30 students," said Lisa Mitchell, the Co-Chair of the African American High School Recognition Ceremony.

High school counselor's know it can be a lot to do another application on top of regular college apps -- but say just one more essay can make a difference.

Andreina Tobin is the Bullard High School Counselor.

"There were sometimes scholarships that I didn't know if I qualified for or not, so its important to apply even if you're not to sure and I ended up getting them to my surprise. So its really important that we put in that extra effort because it will be worth it in the end," said Tobin.

For Martinez-Ambriz and Usher, they are testaments to how scholarships can turn into savings.

"Fresno State is really already an affordable school -- so to have such an amazing scholarship on top of it -- it really did allow me to graduate debt free," said Martinez-Ambriz.

Usher adds, "Students who do want to go to college and who do want pursue higher education shouldn't feel limited by their financial burdens there's always a way."

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.