Children First: Benefits of talking & reading to babies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Casey Mares reads and plays with her 16-month-old son Corbin.

Even at a young age, Corbin is also enjoying music. Creating his own beats on the drums.

At 16 months old, Casey is seeing how talking, reading and singing is helping Corbin grow.

"I think it definitely helps him in his development because he's learning those little small words each day, he can pick up a ball and say ball," Casey said.

The Lighthouse for Children, located on Tulare Street in Downtown Fresno, helps provide high-quality learning experiences from infants to young children.

First 5 Fresno and the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools partners together to make sure that they can reach their potential to grow.

"90% of all the brain development happens from zero to five. So it's really an important time because it lays the foundation for everything that a child will learn," P3 Alignment Executive Leadership Coach Wendy Hernandez said.

Child development experts explain even talking to your baby before their born can build a bond, and once the baby is born, they'll be able to recognize how their parents' voice.

"Those relationship-building parts of parenting are so important because it creates that so emotional connection," Hernandez said.

Experts add the more words that a child can hear, the more they can use. Building up their talking skills.

Child experts also add one of the best things to do help your child's development, is to put down the phone and pick up a book. Reading to your kids at early age can set them up for success in the classroom.

"Statistics show that if a child has someone read a book to them everyday, before they enter kindergarten-- they have almost 300,00 vocabulary words when they arrive. However, if they have someone read up to five books a day, before they enter kindergarten, they have well over a million words," Hernandez said.

Rosa Bounkhoune works hands-on with the children at The Lighthouse.

She says the "Pete the Cat" series is one of the most popular ones she sees among familes.

"Not only it's a book, it also has a rhythm to it. You're singing with it right but it also has mathematical equations in there," Bounkhoune said.

Meanwhile singing helps children connect words and actions together. Like using songs such as the "Itsy Bitsy Spider".

"They love hearing the spider going up the water spout, come down the rain, they know the gestures," Bounkhoune said.

As for Corbin-- one of his favorite songs?

"He loves wheels on the bus. He does even the actions too," Casey said.

Casey says these early steps she's taking with her son is inspiring him to keep up with his learning.

