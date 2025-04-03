Children First: Bright Future Program in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Children in this Tulare County classroom are playing, but they are also learning how to communicate.

Fernando is four years old. He and his classmates are in the Bright Future program operated by Tulare County Office of Education.

"His communication skills have increased to the point he's able to let us know when he's hungry, when he's thirsty, when he wants to use the restroom," says his dad, Lazaro Arciniego.

Fernando was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was two years old.

"A lot of our kids with autism, they have a hard time socializing with other kids," says Bright Future Behavior Consultant Mindy Gomez. "It's not that they don't want to; it's just that they have a hard time understanding how to do that."

Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. Children with ASD often have problems with social communication, interaction and restricted or repetitive behaviors.

They may avoid eye contact, line up toys or other objects in order and get upset when the order is changed.

Through circle time, teachers show kids how to express themselves through song.

The Bright Future program offers center-based applied behavior analysis services. Fernando likes the one-on-one time with his tutors. ABA also means there are opportunities for socialization in a structured classroom environment.

"When he first started, we had a hard time getting him to open up," says his behavioral tutor, Damian Thomas. "It was a first time being in a center like this, so he was apprehensive. Now, he's a social butterfly."

Using timers, he's learned how to share and wait his turn.

Fernando is also more flexible when it comes to clothes and food.

"Before, there were many things he wouldn't eat," Lazaro said. "Now, he went from preferring cold food to warm food."

After a fun game of Candyland, it's time to go home. Fernando will soon be ready for kindergarten.

"My hopes are for him to grow and be an awesome kid," Lazaro said.

