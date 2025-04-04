Children First: Bright Start Parent-Infant Program in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Little Brady gets excited every time teacher Kate comes to visit.

Brady is getting a workout, improving his gross and fine motor skills.

"Brady's the best," says his dad, Andy Samuel. "He is super energetic; he just brings a smile to your face every time you see him.

Brady's mother, Katie, was 12 weeks along in her pregnancy when she found out she was having a boy -- a baby with an extra copy of chromosome 21, known as Trisomy 21.

"I had no idea what that was," she said. "My husband was like 'That's Down Syndrome.' and I was like, 'There's no way, no. Could not be me.'"

After a visit to Valley Children's Maternal Fetal Center, a diagnosis of Down Syndrome was confirmed.

"Raising a child with disabilities is unchartered territory for so many, including Andy and I," Kate said. "We had no idea that this was going to be our journey."

That journey includes coaching at home with teacher Kate from the Bright Start program.

"I know I'm identified as being their child's teacher, but truthfully, our job is to help the parents become their number one teacher," she said.

Brady is almost two years old and knows some sign language.

Every win is cherished by mom and dad.

The Bright Start Parent-Infant Program is under the direction of the Tulare County Office of Education. Nine-hundred families are served.

TCOE has 30 credentialed childhood special education teachers. Experts say early intervention makes a big difference.

"Either ask your physician, seek out some evaluations," says Bright Start Program Manager, Ron Pekarek. "All of our kids come to us from the Central Valley Regional Center."

The next big goals are teaching Brady to crawl and, eventually, walk.

