Children First: Program helping kids move in Tulare County

The Pro Youth Healthy Behavior Initiative instills habits that will hopefully last a lifetime.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students at Oak Valley School in Tulare County find fruit on campus.

Kids have table talks to learn about nutrition. The Pro Youth Healthy Behavior Initiative instills habits that will hopefully last a lifetime.

Moving is also on the menu with their circuits and sparks activities.

Luis likes playing monkey in the middle.

"I was playing a sport, and I was running around to get the ball," he said.

You won't find real monkeys on campus but you will see sheep, goats, chickens and roosters.

"Not everything comes from the shelf at the grocery store," says Marie. "Our mission is to keep students safe, active and engaged."

Twenty percent of students in the U.S. are considered obese

"We're trying to keep the students outside to stay active, not only because of childhood obesity, but making sure they are outside playing," says Elva. "I know that technology takes over for a lot of our students today, so making sure they are learning some of the fun that we used to have."

While some kids hoop it up, others find a calmer classroom -- focusing on yoga to let go of their stress.

