China Peak closes early for the season, prepares for summer switch

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The ski and snowboard season is ending early, as the sun bears down on the mountain snow.

Sunday marked closing day for the China Peak Ski resort, which is now preparing for its summer switch.

Owners of China Peak say there's still lots of snow at the top of the mountain but the base is another story.

"We wanted to go to Easter Weekend but it's pretty warm here at the bottom of the mountain and so we just lost too much snow at the base," owner Tim Cohee said.

Owners tell us February and March turned into great months with lots of snow and fantastic conditions.

The Ski Resort says it saw record sales for season passes, helping fund operations and improvements.