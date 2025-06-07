CHP launches statewide Speed Prevention Campaign

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is focusing on one of the most dangerous behaviors on the roadways, speeding, by launching a statewide Speed Prevention Campaign, "PUMP THE BREAKS."

"The problem is there. We send the message out and we are sending officers out to hopefully slow the traffic down," said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas.

"We want you to pump the brakes and really take a look at that speedometer and make sure you are traveling at a safe speed out there."

New CHP Dodge Durangos are rolling out across the state, and Fresno has two.

They serve as a tool to catch speeders, making them perfect for this campaign.

The first Durango was put to use about a month ago...Salas says officers in that Durango have issued 1,000 tickets in Fresno County alone.

The second Durango has been on the roadway for about a week.

"This one is not far behind, and again, it's not a sneak attack. We are putting it out there and want you to know," said Salas.

Salas says these efforts are about saving lives.

According to the CHP's Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, more than 116,000 crashes were the direct result of unsafe speed last year alone.

Those crashes resulted in nearly 500 victims killed and over 48,000 people injured.

"This year alone, CHP has already written 247,000 speeding tickets, and 47,000 of those have been over 100mph."

On June 1st, a reckless driver crashed into a stopped commercial truck on the shoulder of Highway 99 near Fresno Street.

"It was a dramatic crash, the driver sustained very serious injuries, and something that could have been easily prevented by pumping those brakes and really respecting the road and everyone else on there."

This weekend's enforcement kicks off at 6 am on Saturday until 6 am on Sunday.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, X and Instagram.