City employee in critical condition after attack in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno city employee was seriously injured in an unprovoked attack on Friday morning.

The attack happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Kern and G streets.

Fresno police say a city employee was working on an electrical box when the suspect walked up and struck him in the back of the head with a blunt object.

Surveillance video captured the employee falling to the ground and not getting back up.

The employee was rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Friday night.

Photo of the suspect provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say the employee has not yet regained consciousness after the assault.

Police say they need the public's help identifying the suspect, who is believed to hang out in the area regularly.

A photo provided by police shows the suspect wearing an orange t-shirt and a black beanie.

Officials say the employee has been working for the city for 20 years.

