City of Fresno offering free swim lessons for kids this summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno families can take action now to help keep their kids safe this summer.

Starting next Tuesday, the city will begin taking sign ups for free swim lessons.

Registration opens May 28th.

There are five different levels of classes depending on your child's experience.

All swimmers must be three years or older and potty trained.

To view schedules and pick the best session for you, click here.