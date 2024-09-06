Clovis gym helping people create new connections

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis resident Denise Hancock joined No Walls Fitness two months ago.

Not only is she working out a sweat, but she's also creating new friendships along the way, as well as expanding her social circle.

Going to the gym is something she looks forward to.

"I have something to do every day now," she said. "It gets me out of bed early, and it's just grown each month, something new is happening. I'm growing a little each month and it's progressing."

When people walk through the door of No Walls Fitness, they are greeted with warm smiles.

Everyone is friends, and it's that positive energy.

"It felt inviting, vibrant, exciting, welcoming," Hancock said.

On Thursday's Pop Cardio class, the class got their groove on by shaking it off to Taylor Swift, or tapping it out to Pitbull's Fireball.

"It's valuable not just for your physical health, but your mental health," says No Walls Fitness Owner Tami Phillips.

Phillips wants those who come to her gym to feel supported and included.

She's seen how finding friendship in fitness has not only improved their physical health, but also their mental one.

Anyone and everyone is welcome to come at No Walls Fitness, no matter their skill level.

"We're a super friendly place, and we just really work on that social atmosphere where everyone feels friendly," Phillips said. "We miss you if you're not here and we're going to ask about you, so we have that accountability aspect."

Philips says people outside of her class hang out together.

The gym even organizes events for its members.

