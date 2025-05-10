Clovis Police give update after 2 arrested for shooting that killed 18-year-old Caleb Quick

Clovis Police give update after 2 arrested for shooting that killed 18-year-old Caleb Quick

Clovis Police give update after 2 arrested for shooting that killed 18-year-old Caleb Quick

Clovis Police give update after 2 arrested for shooting that killed 18-year-old Caleb Quick

Clovis Police give update after 2 arrested for shooting that killed 18-year-old Caleb Quick

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- One day after two teenagers were arrested in connection to the shooting that killed 18-year-old Caleb Quick, Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming will give an update to the community on Saturday at 10 a.m.

ABC30 plans to stream the news conference live.

On Friday, Action News learned that a teenage boy was arrested for the shooting outside a McDonald's in Clovis last month.

RELATED: 2 arrested for shooting that killed 18-year-old Caleb Quick outside Clovis McDonald's

The shooting happened on the night of April 23 at the restaurant on Willow and Nees.

Surveillance video captured a suspect dressed in black following Caleb Quick for 13 minutes before gunning him down outside the business.

For more than a week, the case sat at a standstill.

Police then released images of a white Tesla, saying it was the getaway car.

RELATED: First look at suspect in deadly shooting outside Clovis McDonald's

Only Action News was there as police arrived to search a home on Tuesday. It was just a mile from the McDonald's, and inside the garage was a white Tesla.

Police put a teenage girl in handcuffs, but then released her.

That girl, seen with the Tesla, was arrested on Friday as well.

Action News is not naming the suspects due to their ages.

We've learned investigators were closing in and planned two arrests.

The girl's private defense attorney then arranged to turn her in. The girl was in his office when they drove from downtown Fresno to police headquarters.

The boy then turned himself in at 3:30 p.m.

Just 90 minutes later, at his boy's family home, the address was covered in green tape. A note on the door asked for privacy and stated they'd have no comment.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, X and Instagram.

