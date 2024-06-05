Clovis Unified student wears 'cultural stole' at graduation ceremony

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis North student was given permission to wear a "cultural stole" at her high school graduation Tuesday night.

Jennie Rocha walked the stage wearing a sash representing her Comanche Nation tribe.

Her father says the district initially denied his daughter's request to wear the sash but after speaking with the tribe to confirm its authenticity, she gained approval.

California Education Code allows Native students to wear "traditional tribal regalia."

