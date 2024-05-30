Clovis Unified says it is working to confirm the stole is traditional tribal regalia before allowing the student to wear it.

Clovis Unified student now able to wear tribal regalia at graduation

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis North student has been given permission to wear a "cultural stole" at her high school graduation.

Jennie Rocha will be walking the stage in just a few days, representing her Comanche Nation tribe.

Her father, Ray, says the district initially denied his daughter's request to wear the sash, but after speaking with the tribe to confirm its authenticity, she is now cleared to wear the stole.

"I would feel proud that she is showing her pride," he said. "She's also showing other kids -- like I said -- they can do it."

Action News reached out to Clovis Unified.

The district says it follows the section of the California Education Code that allows Native students to wear "traditional tribal regalia."

