CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's an annual tradition for schools across the Central Valley.

On Wednesday, Clovis Unified students kicked off Red Ribbon Week festivities with a parade through Old Town.

Members of the Clovis High School and Clark Intermediate school bands proudly marched down the street.

First through Sixth grade students from Weldon Elementary wore red shirts and carried signs while chanting, "Say no to drugs."

Weldon held its first parade back in 1989.