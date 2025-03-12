Coalinga High Wellness Center provides mental health services and 'brain breaks'

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coalinga High School is aiming to put student health front and center with its Wellness Center.

In the heart of Coalinga High's campus is an open door for students.

The Wellness Center offers a centralized location for students to go if they're in need of mental health services or to just "check out" for a while.

"I think it's been a helpful resource for students on campus. I've noticed a lot of improvement," Senior Silvia Rios said.

Rios says she's watched the impact the safe space has had for nearly two years.

"From my freshman/sophomore year, I feel like a lot of kids were really struggling with their own battles, like depression or relationship issues, and I feel like now that we have this out there for students, they felt more comfortable getting help," Silvia said.

Wellness Coordinator Andrea Rouna says the center was created when she noticed things outside of the classroom were making an impact on students success inside the classroom.

Students can ask their teacher for a "brain break" if they're feeling overwhelmed.

The teacher doesn't have to say yes, but if they do, students can go to the wellness center and check in.

There, they can choose one of 10 different distraction tools like music, mindfulness, fuel or art to enjoy for 10 minutes.

"We have a timer and as soon as that timer goes off, they go back to class," Rouna said.

Mental health providers also have designated rooms where they can meet with students privately.

Without the space, oftentimes, students have to travel out of town for these services and could miss a portion of the school day.

"So this way, they're only missing one period during the school day and they're able to get back to class on time," Rouna said.

There's a "Care Cart" for hygiene needs like feminine products, soap or ChapStick.

A group of students make up the wellness youth council, which provides a student voice for student needs.

The group also hosts events during lunch for "Wellness Wednesday."

"We give different activities to help them just to get their mind off stress or off anything, like coloring sheets or one time, we had succulent planting," Alexia Davis said.

As home to the only all-gender restrooms on campus, the Wellness Center aims to help students feel safe, feel included and prepared to learn.

"I hope they feel comfortable. I hope they feel relaxed and that they're able to focus and be successful," Rouna said.

Right now, the Wellness Center is only open during school hours, but they're hoping to extend it for after school activities in the future.

