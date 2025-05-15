Community Health Systems agrees to pay fines amid allegations of violating False Claims Act

The Fresno-based Community Health system has agreed to pay more than $31 million to resolve allegations it violated the US False Claims Act.

The Fresno-based Community Health system has agreed to pay more than $31 million to resolve allegations it violated the US False Claims Act.

The Fresno-based Community Health system has agreed to pay more than $31 million to resolve allegations it violated the US False Claims Act.

The Fresno-based Community Health system has agreed to pay more than $31 million to resolve allegations it violated the US False Claims Act.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno-based Community Health system has agreed to pay more than $31 million to resolve allegations it violated the US False Claims Act.

The health system includes Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno and Clovis Community Medical Center.

The acting US attorney says the civil settlement resolves allegations that Community Health Systems and its affiliate, Physicians Network Advantage Incorporated, provided expensive wines, cigars and much more to encourage doctors in the Fresno area to refer their patients to these hospitals for medical services.

The chairman of the board of Community Health systems tells Action News they have cooperated with the US Attorney's Office, as well as addressed areas for improvement and at no time were patients inappropriately billed.

