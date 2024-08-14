Community mourning beloved educator killed in Fresno County crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Fresno County, the small community of Five Points is mourning the loss of a local leader.

On Saturday evening, 69-year-old Baldomero Solorio-Hernandez was fatally hit by another car as he was crossing 10th Avenue to get to his truck.

His two daughters, Amber Long and Courtney Gonzalez, are devastated over the loss of their dad.

"The man was just magic in human form," said Amber as she emotionally described her dad.

"He was our rock. He was a pillar in the community. He was Superman and he could do anything. He'd give you the shirt off his back," added Courtney, Amber's sister.

Baldo was the principal and superintendent of Westside Elementary School in Five Points.

It's where he grew up and where he and his children also went to school.

His daughters describe Baldo, known as "Mister," as someone who loved music and was always willing to help.

"I can't remember a time when our house was empty. The doors always open no matter what day or time or what you need. You need food and clothing. Whatever you need," said Amber.

Baldo was an avid watch collector, and he's left dozens behind.

At any moment in time, he was always ready for a trip to Disneyland.

"He was like a big, big kid when we went there. We went in June and even at 69, he was like a giant kid. Every worry he had on his shoulders, it just disappeared," said his wife of 49 years, Robin Hernandez.

Baldo was an advocate for people in the community who needed help with housing or citizenship, a movement Robin plans to continue.

"He wanted everyone in this community to have a fair shake, and he was very adamant about that for them to know their rights," she said.

Baldo leaves behind two daughters, two sons and four grandchildren.

He will be remembered by the changes he made in his community, his family and passion for helping others.

