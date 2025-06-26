Community raising funds for Fresno teen Gabriel Garcia battling cancer

A group of local barbers will be helping raise funds this weekend after being touched by the Garcia's story to fight.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno community is taking action to help a local teen battling cancer.

Action News first introduced you to Gabriel Garcia in January when Make-A-Wish surprised him with Super Bowl tickets.

Last June, the Sunnyside High School wrestler was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

Despite Gabriel undergoing seven different types of chemotherapy, the disease has spread to his lungs.

Action News has been told he now travels to San Francisco every week for a new treatment.

His mother, Crystal Martinez, says Gabriel is keeping his fighting mentality.

"A lot of times he'll feel tired but he'll pray himself out of bed to do it because he says he doesn't want to quit," she said.

The community is now rallying behind Gabriel and his family to help raise money to cover the costly treatment.

A group of local barbers will be giving haircuts for a donation during a fundraiser this weekend after being touched by the teen's story to fight.

"When I met him, I noticed right away he's not quitting, he's going to do everything he can," West Coast Barbershop co-owner Hector Arenas said. "That's what we're here to help. We're not alone, we're here together... we're always going to be here for Gabriel."

The fundraiser will also include a car wash and several food vendors. It's happening at Sunnyside High School from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.