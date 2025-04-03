Construction underway for new cricket pitches in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is expanding access to a unique sport.

Construction for two new cricket pitches is currently underway.

City leaders gathered Wednesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony at Jaswant Singh Khalra's neighborhood park.

The dual-use facilities will be built at the southwest corner of the park along Brawley and Clinton Avenues.

Another will be located at the City's Regional Sports Complex at the northwest corner of North and West avenues.

The city plans to complete the fields within a couple of months.

Cricket is a game of bat-and-ball with distant similarities to baseball.

It's one of the fastest growing sports in the world and will be reintroduced at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.