Convicted sex offender set to be released, will likely live in Madera County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A convicted sex offender is about to be released in the Central Valley.

On Thursday, a Merced Superior Court judge ruled that Ciro Camacho should no longer be classified as a sexually violent predator.

The judge ordered Camacho to be released from the California State Hospital.

In 1993, Camacho was convicted of multiple counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under the age of 14.

While he is currently still in custody, Action News learned late Friday afternoon that Camacho will likely be released to Madera County sometime next week.

"He intended to reside with his family here in Madera County," said Sally Moreno, the Madera County District Attorney.

Once he is released, the Merced District Attorney's Office will notify the public.

The agency said it is closely monitoring Camacho's release, which isn't something do often.

Moreno called this decision outrageous.

"It's like being punched in the gut," said Moreno. "We watch these people. We attend parole hearings. We keep an eye on these things and I know the Merced district attorney does, too."

Merced District Attorney Nicole Silveria said her office fought hard to keep Camacho in custody.

"We did everything we could to keep this violent predator in custody and the judge ruled otherwise," said Silveria.

"Three doctors appointed by the State all said that he remained a danger to the children that he was around," said Moreno.

The news of Camacho's release is concerning for people.

"It makes me upset," said John McCann of Madera. "I sure wouldn't want him living in my neighborhood."

Moreno said her office will be keeping a close eye on Camacho once he's out and a parole officer will supervise him.

She also adds they are working with Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

But Moreno had this message for the community.

"If parents out there or other adults see this individual at a school or a park, or in the presence of minors," said Moreno, "I urge them to let law enforcement know."

In a statement, Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue responded to Camacho's release, writing:

"We are deeply disappointed in Judge Jamieson's decision to release Ciro Camacho, particularly in light of the strong opposition by the Merced District Attorney's Office. Should Camacho relocate to Madera County, we are fully committed to enforcing all state registration requirements and maintaining vigilant oversight. Our top priority remains the safety and security of our community members, and we appreciate the Merced District Attorney's Office advocating for the continued detention of this individual."

