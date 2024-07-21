Cool off at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo this weekend

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is hosting its annual ''Cool Zoo Event'' this weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, you can head over to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and see how the animals are beating the triple-digit heat.

The Zoo's annual "Cool Zoo Event" runs both Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

The special weekend event features a variety of animals engaging in icy and cool-themed enrichment.

The orangutans, warthogs, sloth bear and more participated on Saturday, while reptiles, lions, elephants and others will have their fun tomorrow.

During the event, $1 will be donated to the zoo's animal enrichment committee for each ice cream purchased.

It all kicks off each day at 9 a.m.