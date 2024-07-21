WATCH LIVE

Cool off at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo this weekend

Sunday, July 21, 2024
The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is hosting its annual ''Cool Zoo Event'' this weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, you can head over to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and see how the animals are beating the triple-digit heat.

The Zoo's annual "Cool Zoo Event" runs both Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

The special weekend event features a variety of animals engaging in icy and cool-themed enrichment.

The orangutans, warthogs, sloth bear and more participated on Saturday, while reptiles, lions, elephants and others will have their fun tomorrow.

During the event, $1 will be donated to the zoo's animal enrichment committee for each ice cream purchased.

It all kicks off each day at 9 a.m.

