Cool off at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, you can head over to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and see how the animals are beating the triple-digit heat.
The Zoo's annual "Cool Zoo Event" runs both Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.
The special weekend event features a variety of animals engaging in icy and cool-themed enrichment.
The orangutans, warthogs, sloth bear and more participated on Saturday, while reptiles, lions, elephants and others will have their fun tomorrow.
During the event, $1 will be donated to the zoo's animal enrichment committee for each ice cream purchased.
It all kicks off each day at 9 a.m.