Could Fresno's Arthop return? New survey launched for community input

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city leaders are highlighting the work to revitalize the city during the annual "State of Downtown."

The Downtown Fresno Partnership hosted the event at The Grand on Fulton and Tuolumne.

Local leaders discussed the efforts to expand housing, retail and restaurant spaces to help draw people to downtown.

Organizers presented the City of Fresno with the "Build It Award" to recognize the work done at Mariposa Plaza on Fulton Street.

Mayor Jerry Dyer also announced early steps to bring back parts of the beloved Arthop.

"One of the things that people have been concerned is the fact that that we no longer have the street market portion of Art Hop, and so we're going to be launching a survey for downtown people to be able to fill out in terms of when they want this type of street market back in town," he said.

The link to the survey to make your voice heard can be found here.