Crews battle large fire at old Fresno County morgue

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews were called to battle a large fire at the old Fresno County morgue, which sent a massive plume of dark smoke up over Southwest Fresno, which could be seen all around the area.

Fresno Fire tells Action News that the facility near Nielson and Fruit was vacant.

After serving as the morgue, it was briefly used as an animal shelter.

On arrival, crews saw heavy smoke and flames, and they immediately set up ladder trucks to begin pouring water on the fire from above to douse the flames.

The fire can be seen from many parts of Fresno, including along highways 99 and 180 in Downtown.

You are asked to avoid the area as crews fight the fire.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.