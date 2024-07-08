D23: Enter The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes

Enter the Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes for a chance to win some of the most exclusive prizes and experiences from across the worlds of Disney.

Enter the Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes for a chance to win some of the most exclusive prizes and experiences from across the worlds of Disney.

Enter the Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes for a chance to win some of the most exclusive prizes and experiences from across the worlds of Disney.

Enter the Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes for a chance to win some of the most exclusive prizes and experiences from across the worlds of Disney.

We have all the details on how you can take part in the biggest sweepstakes in Disney history ahead of D23 next month in Anaheim, California.

Go here to enter the Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes for a chance to win some of the most exclusive prizes and experiences from across the worlds of Disney.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 8/11/24 @ 11:59pm ET. Open to 50 US/DC only; 18+ and have a current D23 Membership (D23 General Plan is free). Limit 1 entry per person per day per Prize Sweepstakes Drawing. Odds/Rules: https://fantasticprizes.d23.com. Void where prohibited.

Go here for the latest stories and videos about D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Disney is the parent company of this station.