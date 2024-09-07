One dead, another injured as shots ring out in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were shot in Southeast Fresno Saturday afternoon, leaving one dead and the other injured.

Fresno Police tell Action News they were called out to the area of South Cherry Avenue, near Golden State Boulevard, around 2:30 PM.

When officers arrived, they found two men in their 20s; one was already fatally wounded, and the other was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The motive for the shooting and the identities of the suspects remain unknown.

Police are currently investigating the incident and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.