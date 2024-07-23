'Deadpool & Wolverine' stars turn out for red carpet premiere in New York City

NEW YORK CITY -- The red carpet was out at Lincoln Center Monday night for the premiere of the highly anticipated movie "Deadpool & Wolverine," which sees the beloved superheroes teaming up.

It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year with the cinematic matchup that fans have been waiting for.

The costumes were elaborate as fans stood outside the David H. Koch Theater in New York City to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo caught up with actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who play Deadpool and Wolverine.

She asked them if they have a message for one another now that the film is finally premiering to the world.

"We actually said it to each other, which is 'slow down, feel your feet on the ground and take this in,'" Jackman said.

"I think exact words were slow down, you move too fast, you gotta make the moment last," Reynolds said.

Without giving away any spoilers, the movie features "Deadpool & Wolverine" teaming up to defeat a common enemy -- it's a film about friends, by friends, with some fan favorites returning to the big screen again.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" opens in theaters this Friday.

Marvel Studios is under the same parent company as ABC Owned Television stations.