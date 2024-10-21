Delphi murders trial: Jurors to hear more witness testimony Monday

So far, jurors have listened to eight witnesses. The suspect has pleaded not guilty.

DELPHI, Ind. -- Day three of testimony in the Delphi double murder trial is set to continue on Monday.

Over the weekend, jurors met on Saturday for a half day in the courtroom. On Sunday they were allowed to see their families.

Richard Allen is accused of killing teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German near a hiking trail back in 2017.

Steven Mullin, the current Carroll County prosecutor's investigator spoke on Saturday. Mullin was the Delphi police chief at the time of the murders.

Mullin testified to his timeline of events the day the girls went missing. He also drew on a map to point the jury to a few geographical locations near the Monon High Bridge.

He told the court that on the evening of February 13, 2017, he "figured the girls would return home" and "didn't think anything bad happened."

The jury saw a drone video from the trails, and entrances through the Monon High Bridge.

The state also called Jake Johns, a Delphi resident who was part of the search efforts and found Libby's shirt in the water. Johns testified to his timeline the day the girl's bodies were found.

During cross-examination, the defense asked about sound on the trails, and Johns testified that sounds travel easily because it is secluded and remote.

The next witness for the prosecution was Pat Brown. He is the Delphi resident who found the girls' bodies.

Brown got emotional and had to pause to compose himself when describing the moment he saw the bodies. He told the court, "We found them... I thought they were mannequins."

During cross-examination, the defense also asked about Brown about how sound travels on the trails. He testified that he could hear fine out there and he also had cell service where he found the bodies.

So far, the state has called eight witnesses.

Court will pick back up on Monday at 9 a.m.

ABC News contributed to this report.