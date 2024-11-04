Delphi murders trial: Psychologist said suspect had distorted reality during prison confessions

During the Richard Allen trial Saturday, the jury saw videos of the Delphi murders suspect while he was being held in a Westville prison.

DELPHI, Ind. -- Richard Allen's defense team started the week by calling Doctor Polly Westcott to the stand.

She went into detail about Allen's mental health history and decline while in prison.

Allen is charged with murdering Libby German and Abby Williams while they were out on a walk in Delphi, Indiana in February 2017.

Westcott was hired by Allen's defense in May 2023. She said she looked at Allen's mental health history, conducted a neurological exam, and determined the breadth and context of his decline when he confessed to murdering the girls.

She testified that it was unusual to have more than 20 hours of videos of a patient. She also had access to the notes that were taken when he was on suicide watch.

In August 2023, Westcott first met with Allen and performed a two-hour evaluation, along with a five-hour test that was conducted over two days.

She determined that Allen arrived at Westville Correctional Facility with depression and anxiety.

Westcott also diagnosed him with Dependent Personality Disorder and was particularly dependent on Kathy.

The clinical psychologist said Allen "fell apart" when he was cut off from Kathy.

She said his depression became more pronounced and escalated into psychosis.

Westcott went on to testify Allen showed a "significant decline" while in jail that progressed to hallucinations, psychosis, and suicide ideation.

"Solitary confinement can change brain chemistry," she said.

Westcott explained someone with Allen's mental health history is much more likely to enter psychosis, especially with the conditions he was in.

She testified other prisoners would yell at Allen while he was in solitary confinement, calling him an "baby killer" and telling him to kill himself.

She said Allen had no window, slept erratically and quickly lost weight. "Your brain can't tell what's real," she said "It's like being in a fun house. You don't know

what's reality and what's not."

The doctor also said Allen made up stories while in his psychotic state.

When asked by the state how she was able to make that determination. Westcott told the court at one point Allen said, "Satan killed the girls."

During the cross-examination, the state pressed Westcott about Allen's confession.

Prosecutor Stacy Diener asked, "Is everything a person says when in a psychotic state distorted due to their psychosis?"

Westcott responded, "Most of what a person says or perceives while in a psychotic state is not consistent with the world others perceive around them."

Diener continued with, "but they could say things that are accurate?"

Westcott responded, "yes."

The other witness Monday morning was Max Baker, who watched "hundreds of hours "of prison cell video from Richard Allen's incarceration.

Baker edited those videos together to show the jury things like Allen getting tased, showering, getting X-rays and meeting with nurses and psychologists.

He said the edited video was typical of Allen's activities in prison and he could've shown more.

"I chose videos I thought were most important," he said.

Trial continues on Monday afternoon.

