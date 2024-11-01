Delphi murders trial: Suspect was seriously mentally ill while at Westville prison, IDOC doctor says

DELPHI, Ind. -- Richard Allen's defense started their first full day of calling witnesses by bringing Officer Christopher Gootee to the stand on Friday.

Gootee served with the Hammond Police Department when teens Libby German and Abby Williams were found murdered near the Monon High Trail in Delphi, Indiana.

Gootee interviewed Brad Weber as part of the investigation. Weber lived near the trail and according to Gootee, Weber said he went home after work on February 13, 2013, the day the girls were murdered. Gootee couldn't remember what else Weber said despite looking at his own report.

The state did not cross-examine Gootee.

The defense then called Dr. Deanna Dwenger, with the Indiana Department of Corrections to the stand. Dwenger oversees contract employees, like the state's witness Dr. Monica Wala.

Wala testified this week about the times Allen confessed to her about killing Libby and Abby. The defense has attacked her credibility because Wala admitted to being a true crime fan who listened and participated in Delphi-related podcasts.

Dwenger was questioned further about Wala's personal interest in Allen's case. Dwenger said she only found out about it after she had already been assigned to work with Allen.

Dwenger knew that Wala visited the Monon High Bridge before Allen arrived at Westville Correctional Facility. She told the jury she thought it was unusual to visit the crime scene of someone you work with but said Wala talked to her direct supervisor more about the issue.

Dwenger said she did not determine which correctional facility Allen was placed in and she didn't know who made the decision. She said Allen was classified as a safety risk when he arrived at Westville. Dwenger said Allen was a Code D for mental health, which meant Allen needed an individual therapist.

Dwenger said she regularly heard Allen threatened by other inmates. She also testified she was aware that Allen was always on camera, and it worried her. Dwenger said she recommended the cameras be removed to improve Allen's mental health but that never happened.

Dwenger also told jurors solitary confinement is not good for mental health.

The Department of Corrections has a policy that someone with a "serious mental illness" should not be held in solitary for more than 30 days. Allen was in solitary confinement for 13 months.

State's Attorney Stacey Diener cross-examined Dr. Dwenger. She told the court Allen was not diagnosed with serious mental illness when he first arrived at Westville in late 2022. It wasn't until April 2023 when that diagnosis was made, when his mental health took a noticeable turn. It's also the same time Allen began confessing to the murders of Libby and Abby.

The first document determining Allen's "grave disability" was dated April 13, 2023. It was about the same time a team of mental health professionals determined Allen had deteriorated enough that intervention was required. Dwenger testified Allen was involuntarily given an anti-psychotic drug.

The jury also asked Dwenger several questions, the most noteworthy ones focused on Allen's mental health.

A juror asked if a person faking a mental health crisis could slips truths into a confession. Dwenger said she has seen psychotic people confess sincerely and psychotic people make things up.

Another juror asked how a psychiatrist can tell if someone is faking psychosis. Dwenger said the clinician listens to body language and the chain of the story. Dwenger said if the story is organized the person is probably faking psychosis, if it is disorganized and out of chronological order it is more likely the person is psychotic or delusional.

When court returned after a mid-morning break, the prosecution and defense argued over videos of Allen in his cell and how much would be shown. Judge Frances Gull decided to allow videos to be played without audio.

