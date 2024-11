Democrat Jim Costa projected to win reelection in California's 21st Congressional District

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Democrat Jim Costa is projected to win his reelection bid in California's 21st Congressional District, according to ABC News.

The latest numbers show that Costa has secured over 52% of the vote against Republican Michael Maher.

Costa has served as a member of Congress since 2005.

The 21st District covers most of Fresno and parts of Fresno and Tulare counties.