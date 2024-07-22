WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Destructive fire breaks out at Mariposa County trailer park

KFSN logo
Monday, July 22, 2024
Destructive fire breaks out at Mariposa County trailer park
At least six trailer homes were destroyed after a fire broke out at a mobile home park in Mariposa County Sunday morning.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over a dozen people are looking for a place to stay Sunday after a destructive fire at a mobile home park in Mariposa County.

The flames broke out in the Coulterville Community early Sunday morning.

It destroyed six trailers, forcing 17 people out of their homes.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says power at the facility will be out for days.

The Red Cross will be providing hotel rooms, food and clothing for the families and their pets.

It's unclear how the fire started.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW