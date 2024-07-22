Destructive fire breaks out at Mariposa County trailer park

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over a dozen people are looking for a place to stay Sunday after a destructive fire at a mobile home park in Mariposa County.

The flames broke out in the Coulterville Community early Sunday morning.

It destroyed six trailers, forcing 17 people out of their homes.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says power at the facility will be out for days.

The Red Cross will be providing hotel rooms, food and clothing for the families and their pets.

It's unclear how the fire started.