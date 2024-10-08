DiCicco's Italian Restaurant in northeast Fresno closes

After 40 years of serving hungry families, DiCicco's Italian Restaurant has closed its location in northeast Fresno.

After 40 years of serving hungry families, DiCicco's Italian Restaurant has closed its location in northeast Fresno.

After 40 years of serving hungry families, DiCicco's Italian Restaurant has closed its location in northeast Fresno.

After 40 years of serving hungry families, DiCicco's Italian Restaurant has closed its location in northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After 40 years of serving hungry families, DiCicco's Italian Restaurant has closed its location in northeast Fresno.

The First and Shaw restaurant located near Fashion Fair Mall has consolidated with the West Shaw location down the street.

A sign on the restaurant's door Monday pointed to a turn in the economy, which has recently included rising food prices, energy bills, and an increase in the minimum wage.

The owners thanked customers for their years of loyalty.

The six other DiCicco's locations will remain open, including its restaurants in Kingsburg and Madera.