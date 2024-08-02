'Different aura': fall camp begins at Fresno State under Interim Coach Tim Skipper

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- College football's long summer drought is over.

Fresno State opened the official start of fall camp Thursday morning, welcoming back familiar leaders in Junior QB Mikey Keene, and Senior RB Malik Sherrod.

"A lot of guys coming out here and competing," Sherrod said. "Juices flowing on the first day."

Sherrod recently named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, which is given to the most versatile player in college football.

Meanwhile, Mikey Keene enters his second season as the starting signal caller with the program.

"Day 1, it's a long fall camp," Keene said. "We just have to be able to get back in there, watch the film, evaluate ourselves, and be better tomorrow."

Interim Head Coach Tim Skipper has been here many times before as both a Bulldog player and coach, but it's his first camp as the one in charge.

"You know day 1 is always a ton of energy," Skipper said. "The challenge is how is it going to be on day 15."

The energy is high, but a piece of the Bulldog puzzle is missing.

Just two weeks ago, Jeff Tedford once again stepped down as Head Coach citing health concerns.

"Coach is a legend," Skipper said. "Anytime you remove a legend from the field you're going to feel that impact."

For QB Mikey Keene, it's the personal side of Tedford that he'll missing head into the season.

"I miss him just asking how everything is going," Keene said. "Coach Tedford knew a lot about out personal lives."

But for Coach Skipper, it's time to turn the page.

"I'm all over that new-ness stuff," Skipper said. "I mean, we're rolling. It's day 1, let's go. It's fall camp."

The Bulldogs found themselves in a similar situation at the end of last season, with Coach Skipper stepping in to replace Tedford prior to Fresno State's New Mexico Bowl win last December.

"It's not unfamiliar territory for us," Keene said. "Seamless transition with Coach Skip."

RB Malik Sherrod says there's a different type of energy at the start of camp.

"It's like a different aura he has when he steps out on the field," Sherrod said. "Everyone is ready to work. He comes out here and he makes you want to get better."

With one practice down, the Bulldogs have 20 more to go outside of Valley Children's Stadium.

Thursday also marks exactly 30 days from Fresno State's season opener at the 'Big House' in Ann Arbor to face the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines on Aug. 31st.

