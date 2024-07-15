Jeff Tedford stepping down as Fresno State football coach again due to health concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jeff Tedford is stepping down as Fresno State's football coach again due to health concerns.

Tedford made the announcement in a statement that was posted on the team's X account.

In the statement, Tedford said that the decision was made following recent medical check-ups.

Just last season, he missed Fresno State's bowl game for health concerns and planned to return as head coach for this upcoming season.

Tedford was recently in Las Vegas for Mountain West Media Days.

This is not the first time he has stepped away from coaching the Bulldogs. Tedford made the same move in 2019, also citing health concerns.

He finishes with two Mountain West titles and a record of 44-22 over five seasons.

"We are extremely fortunate to have continuity with a great coaching staff. I have full confidence that they will continue to guide our terrific student-athletes to reach their full potential on and off the field," he said in a statement.

Garrett Klassy, Fresno State's new athletic director, doesn't officially begin his role until July 23, but flew in from Wisconsin to see Tedford deliver the news to the team.

In a statement, Klassy said he plans to lean on Coach Tedford during the transition due to his "incredible insight and relationships."

One of those relationships is with Kalen DeBoer, who was Tedford's offensive coordinator before taking over as the Bulldogs' head coach and now leading the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In a post on X, DeBoer said he learned something new from Tedford every day and called him "an incredible person and family man."

Tim Skipper has been named the interim for the upcoming season.

He's the linebackers coach who led the Bulldogs to a win the last time they took the field in the New Mexico Bowl.

The Bulldogs will begin fall camp on August 1. Exactly 30 days later, Fresno State heads on the road to the 'Big House' in Ann Arbor to take on Michigan, the defending national champions, on August 31.

