Dine and Dish: BenSmokin BBQ in Fresno's Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Where there's smoke, there's tasty BBQ at Palm and Olive in Fresno's Tower District.

Customers follow the tantalizing aroma of BenSmokin BBQ.

"I've been smokin' for quite a while, and it just has that kind of double entendre," says owner Bernard Mendoza. "My dad's name was Ben, and we named it after him."

Dad has passed but his presence is still felt.

"He told me always sauce your chicken," Mendoza said. "He told me a good BBQ chicken should leave that little stickiness on your lip and fingers."

The tender brisket isn't sliced until it has been smoked for 18 hours

"My wife, she is literally the backbone of this BBQ restaurant," Mendoza said.

"The brisket is really popular, whether it's the sandwich, our burrito or plates," says Rebecca Mendoza. "People go crazy over it."

Rebecca packed us a big burrito.

Many selections honor local musicians and artists.

A "Bernardo Bomb" is a bacon-wrapped jalapeno. It tops "The Wick Burger."

"This bad boy is about a pound worth of burger," Bernard said. "It's a half-pound burger patty. It's a quarter pound of brisket. It's got bacon."

Sides include potato salad and chili beans with meat.

You get your choice of five proteins, including tender ribs and smoky tri-tip.

"I just call it family-style BBQ," Bernard said. "We've got a little bit of Kansas City style. We've got a little St. Louis. We St. Louis-style our ribs."

