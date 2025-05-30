Dine and Dish: Braised Kitchen in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The savory flavors coming fromProsperity Avenue and Brentwood Street inTulare can be traced to Braised Kitchen.

"You wouldn't expect this place to be here, and then it's here in Tulare," says Jacob Locke, executive chef and owner.

The Brandt Beef ribeye came from a Holstein instead of an Angus cow.

"I remember I talked to a chef from Chicago at a food show, and he was like, 'Oh yeah, Holstein's the best."

Locke felt like he had come full circle.

"Our background is Holstein," he said. "Our dairy's founded on registered Holstein."

The ribeye steak is served over mashed potatoes and topped with sauce.

"That has that whiskey bourbon sauce as well," Locke said. "It has the garlic, shallots, thyme. We make all our own stocks, so our sauces are really flavorful."

Don't miss the burger experience.

"We got the bacon and egg burger, so we got our candied bacon, fried egg and cheddar cheese," Locke said.

It's served with potato chips cooked in beef tallow.

"Fat is flavor -- that's the first thing you learn in culinary school," Locke said.

"It's all about a dining experience," says bartender Jeremiah Nation. "You're going to get excellent food, top notch. You're going to complement that with extraordinary drinks."

The first drink Nation made was the strawberry mojito.

Australian lamb chops were next.

"This is where we're putting on a little bit of the pistachio crust now," Locke said.

Chef Jacob's family grows pistachios.

"That's the beauty about living in the Valley -- so many sources of ingredients," he said.

The chops are slathered in an Argentine chimichurri sauce with fresh parsley, garlic, olive oil and vinegar.

The Boulevardier cocktail is a reference to a magazine.

It blends Campari, bourbon and sweet vermouth.

Sushi-grade Scottish salmon goes into ceviche.

It's served with housemade tortilla chips.

