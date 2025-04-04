Dine and Dish: Dervo's Deli and Grill in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dervo's Deli and Grill across from the Save Mart Center in northeast Fresno is not your typical deli.

"Sandwiches are kind of the bread and butter, but the burgers are growing in popularity, as are the fried chicken," says Owner Justin "Dervo" Dervishian.

The Harris Ranch half-pound Angus beef patty serves as the base for an avocado bacon burger.

It's blanketed by a Max's Bakery bun.

"I'd put that up against any burger in town," Dervishian said.

There are also plenty of healthy choices here.

The southwest chicken salad offers something different.

"It has kale and arugula in it, and then we put onions in it, cucumbers and tomatoes," Dervishian said.

Grilled chicken goes on top, and you match it with a spicy ranch dressing.

Finding a "Cubano" here was a nice surprise.

"That's smoked pulled pork -- I smoke it here in house," Dervishian said. "I grill the ham and grill up some jalapeno. Top it with some Swiss cheese, melt the Swiss cheese on top, some pickles and some mustard."

The popular chicken sandwich is a handful.

"I put my name on that one," Dervishian said. "It's the 'Dervos' Chicken sandwich.'"

For a decade, Dervishian owned a Deli Delicious franchise in this spot but in 2021, he wanted to do his own thing.

