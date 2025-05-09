Dine and Dish: The Forks Resort on Bass Lake

BASS LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Forks Resort on Bass Lake offers a scenic getaway and a taste of yesteryear. That's what keeps folks coming back.

"It's going to remind them of where they used to go camping as a kid," says The Forks Resort Owner Leslie Cox.

Many come for The Forks Burger.

One of them is called "The Meal," which is a double cheeseburger on sourdough. It comes with French fries and a salad.

A writer from The New Yorker magazine gave the burger high praise in 2020.

"We know they're good, but to be the best thing that the writer had eaten in the last 10 years was just a phenomenal award," Cox said.

Cox added that everything is fresh, saying they prep the lettuce, tomatoes and onions every day. The dressing that goes on it is made from scratch.

You can get the burger on a bun or sourdough.

Generations of families have enjoyed the food, the store, the boats and cabins.

Cox also showed us the chicken fried steak, which has homemade gravy.

The chicken salad is also filling.

So many dishes, including the ice cream milkshakes and massive pies, are shareable.

When Leslie's grandfather bought the place in 1941, he added a lunch counter. Leslie has worked here for more than 50 years.

Employees and vacationers have become family.

"I don't really realize how long it's been until I see one of my favorite customers' grandkids having a beer at the bar," Cox said.

The Forks has been the site of many celebrity sightings.

"Tom Cruise came through here one time," Cox said.

Regulars are always treated like stars.

Being in the outdoors, sometimes uninvited guests draw the most attention.

"Last time we were here, they had a bear run across the street," says customer Bill Miller. "I was sitting there eating a sandwich, and it jumped right in the water."

