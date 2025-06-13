Dine and Dish: Off the Vine in downtown Hanford

At "Off The Vine" on 7th Street in downtown Hanford, Chef Kayla Houk serves up a healthy taste of the Valley.

At "Off The Vine" on 7th Street in downtown Hanford, Chef Kayla Houk serves up a healthy taste of the Valley.

At "Off The Vine" on 7th Street in downtown Hanford, Chef Kayla Houk serves up a healthy taste of the Valley.

At "Off The Vine" on 7th Street in downtown Hanford, Chef Kayla Houk serves up a healthy taste of the Valley.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the heart of downtown Hanford, Off The Vine is more than just a lunch spot-it's a celebration of fresh, locally sourced ingredients and bold, inventive flavors.

Chef and owner Kayla Houk is the creative force behind the 7th Street café, where every dish tells a story of the Central Valley's agricultural bounty. One standout is the apple walnut salad, which she proudly says features apples "picked yesterday" and strawberries grown just 2.5 miles down the road.

"We pride ourselves on using local farmers," Kayla said.

The freshness is not lost on customers. Julie Fagundes, a regular, says her favorite item is the homemade balsamic vinegar.

"It is definitely fresh," she said. "I know she makes it homemade here in the shop."

Among the top sellers is the Hot Italian baguette, a sandwich layered with ham, spicy capicola, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese, then toasted and topped with olive tapenade and a spicy remoulade. It's a bite that packs heat and flavor.

Off The Vine started out in a smaller location but has expanded with more space for diners and the same menu of flavorful, handcrafted offerings.

"It's great to have more space to sit down," said customer Rene Creech. "And the menu is still the same-great food."

Beyond the café menu, Kayla caters events and curates charcuterie boards that showcase unique cheeses-including the ghost pepper jack that has a serious kick.

On the hot side of the menu, the "Up in Smoke" pizza is a hit, topped with smoked gouda, roasted cherry tomatoes, house caramelized onions, and applewood smoked bacon.

Another popular item is the stuffed bella mushrooms, filled with spicy Italian sausage, cream cheese, onions, and garlic, and served on a bed of arugula.

From sandwiches to salads, customers say Off The Vine stands out for its health-conscious and delicious options.

"We had the apple chicken salad sandwich and the jalapeno business with chicken," said Jamie Dial.

"They absolutely love it," Kayla added. "They say this is the only place in town they eat."

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.