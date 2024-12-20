Dine and Dish: Smash Bros Bistro in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The flavors at a Fresno bistro never fall flat.

Burgers that hang over the bottom bun have been a smashing success at Smash Bros Bistro on Bullard and Fresno in northeast Fresno.

What's up with the name though?

"I guess 'cause we were smashing on our days off last year. We had other jobs at other restaurants. We started doing these smash burgers," explained co-owner Matt Simons.

"I think there's more flavor in a smash burger because you end up getting that color. It's called the Maillard reaction."

"We don't smash it completely all the way. So, it's not just a meat crisp. It does have a skirt but the meat still has texture, so a little bit of thickness to it," added co-owner Jonny Aviles.

"And then we do shaved onions, a heavy amount of them."

Folks can't get enough of their Brussel sprouts.

"We just chuck'em right in the fryer and then pull them out. And then we have our chili aioli that we make," said Simons.

"When you fry it you get that charred flavor," Aviles added.

The chicken breast sandwich with buffalo aioli and homemade pickles is a winner.

"People can really tell the difference. You get that sweet and that tartness of a fresh pickle."

Aviles and Simons let customers know their meat comes from the Meat Market, their buns from Max's Bakery.

"We're detail oriented and we're trying to make sure that we're using local. We're fresh," said Simons.

You can also enjoy the soup of the day.

"So, we're making tomato bisque just about every day and now you can get this grilled cheese sandwich and the tomato bisque," explained Simons.

Smash Bros Bistro wants you to feel right at home.

"When you come here, it should almost be like family," said Aviles.

