Dine and Dish: Tsuchiya Ramen in northwest Fresno

The warm broth that soothes your soul at Tsuchiya Ramen on Bullard and Palm in northwest Fresno can cook for almost two days.

The warm broth that soothes your soul at Tsuchiya Ramen on Bullard and Palm in northwest Fresno can cook for almost two days.

The warm broth that soothes your soul at Tsuchiya Ramen on Bullard and Palm in northwest Fresno can cook for almost two days.

The warm broth that soothes your soul at Tsuchiya Ramen on Bullard and Palm in northwest Fresno can cook for almost two days.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The warm broth that soothes your soul at Tsuchiya Ramen on Bullard and Palm in northwest Fresno can cook for almost two days.

"It is a long time, but we make sure it tastes creamy and heavy," says owner Rex Zhen.

"People ask how do you make your broth. Why is it so good."

Zhen is meticulous when it comes to his ramen.

The noodles and every other ingredient is cooked individually.

It's all about taste and presentation.

"This one here is our original Tonkotsu Hakata ramen."

Pork broth with char siu pork, soft boiled egg, veggies, green onion, Naruto fish cake and seaweed.

Slurping actually lets the chef know you like the broth.

"Nice relaxing place," says Kong See. "I guess the atmosphere and the food is one of the best in town."

The hefty helping of bacon fried rice is a very popular option.

"Yeah, so they have enough to share with their friends," Zhen said.

Zhen says customers also enjoy the curry rice plates.

This one features chicken with a nice crunch.

People keep coming back for the ramen options.

"Spicy miso, people love spicy," Zhen said. "This one is the best choice right here."

He served it with bamboo shoots, mushroom and sweet corn.

Rex named the place after his favorite racer, Keichi "The Drift King" Tsuchiya of Japan.

"He 's very famous and I love cars," Zhen said. "I always watch his videos, his racing, drifting."

Zhen is clearly driven to give his customers the best.

"I travel to Japan, Hong Kong and mainland China," he said. "We try a lot of different food there and we try to improve our product."

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!