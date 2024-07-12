Dine and Dish: Zaytoona in Downtown Hanford

Hanford residents know Zaytoona is the spot for traditional Mediterranean and Middle Eastern favorites.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The hungry often gather at Zaytoona on 7th Street in Downtown Hanford.

"I like the food foremost, and the atmosphere, the prices," says Laurie Ware. - and the food. Haha."

Head Chef Alex Ryan was going on the spicy chicken.

"That is probably our most popular dish," he said. "That gets ordered more than anything."

The heat of the cayenne pepper, paprika and curry is tempered by garlic sauce.

Customers say they can't get enough.

"It's really creamy, it's really flavorful, it's filling," Ryan said.

"The taste --once you have it, i's hard to get anything else," says Manager Becca Robinson. "The taste is very flavorful. You can ask for extra spicy if spicy is your thing."

The Greek yogurt in the sauce keeps the chicken moist.

The dishes with rice pilaf fill the plate.

"Our portions are very generous," Robinson said. "You don't leave feeling un-full."

"Rising food costs is going up and a lot of places are cutting back on their portions," Ryan said. "We don't like to do that here."

Zaytoona is also known for their kebab.

"You have your combo, which is your chicken skewer, your kafta link, which is ground beef and ground lamb, and then your beef skewer," Robinson said.

It's all drizzled with garlic sauce.

Mediterranean cuisine is also popular because of its healthy options.

Chef Alex also prepared grilled tilapia, cooked with butter and lemon.

"Everything we have here is all halal," Ryan said.

